Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $191.55 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

