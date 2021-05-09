Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 434 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. BHP Group has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $81.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

