Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 35,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

