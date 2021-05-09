Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

PAHC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

