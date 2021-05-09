PGGM Investments Sells 23,099,054 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099,054 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $19,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.58 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.