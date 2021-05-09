PGGM Investments Sells 1,587 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $29,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $154,432,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4,411.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,363,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,087,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,769,000 after buying an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

