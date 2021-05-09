PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $566,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,824 shares of company stock worth $85,165,076 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

