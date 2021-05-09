PGGM Investments Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,865 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

