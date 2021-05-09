Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

