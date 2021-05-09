Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Personalis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,238. Personalis has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $995.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

