Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.60

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.60 and last traded at $91.60, with a volume of 9375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

Several research firms recently commented on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

