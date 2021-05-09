Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Perrigo reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 684,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 119,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.96. 761,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -715.88, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

