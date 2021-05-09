Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th.

PDRDY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,360. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

