Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

