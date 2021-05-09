Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,817. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $845.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

