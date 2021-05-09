Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.

Shares of PEN opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,005.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.22. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

