Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,621 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $174,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

