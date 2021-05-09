PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after buying an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,431 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

