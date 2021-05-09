Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.13.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.06 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The stock has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.98.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

