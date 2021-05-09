Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $114.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.02% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

