Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Barclays increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

