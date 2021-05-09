Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $83.81 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

