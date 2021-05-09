Peerplays 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $6.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

