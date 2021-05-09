PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. 133,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,193. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

