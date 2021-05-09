PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of CNXN traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,193. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

