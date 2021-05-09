PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. PC Connection’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNXN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 133,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,193. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.