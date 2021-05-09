PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 170.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.61 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.99 and its 200-day moving average is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

