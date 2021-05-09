PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Trimmed by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 4.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $253.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.99 and its 200 day moving average is $238.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.