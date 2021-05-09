Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,380 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

