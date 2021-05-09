Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

