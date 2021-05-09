Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $347.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $348.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.31.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

