Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,184 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

