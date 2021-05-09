Paul E. Kolomaya Sells 3,500 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $32.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

