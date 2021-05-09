Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of PATK opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,187,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,427 shares of company stock worth $16,815,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

