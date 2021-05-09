Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.45.
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.01 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
