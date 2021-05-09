Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $345.00 at Argus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price lifted by Argus from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.14.

PH stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $323.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

