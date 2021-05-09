Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $85.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.79.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.