Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.