Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

