Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

