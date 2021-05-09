Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 556 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

