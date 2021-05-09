Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $183.24 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

