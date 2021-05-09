Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

