Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

