Paragon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.