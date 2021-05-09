Paragon Capital Management LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

