Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.