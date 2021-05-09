Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. The company had a trading volume of 601,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,168. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.19, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.