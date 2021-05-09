Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Issues Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

PZZA traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 601,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,168. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.83. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

