Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $12,861,988.06 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $19.75 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.